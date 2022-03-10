The xx's Oliver Sim Shares Debut Solo Single, “Romance with a Memory”

We haven’t heard from The xx since their acclaimed 2017 LP I See You, but all three of its members have now gone solo: Songwriter, vocalist and bassist Oliver Sim has released his first track under his own name, “Romance with a Memory,” produced by his bandmate Jamie xx. The song is accompanied by a lyric video starring artists and drag performers Charity Kase, HoSo Terra Toma and Gena Marvin.

“I’m thrilled, excited, ecstatic, overcaffeinated and overjoyed to be sharing ‘Romance with a Memory’ with you all,” says Sim in a statement. “Terrifyingly, this is the first song I’ve ever released under my own name, I really hope you all enjoy it. Produced by my dear older brother Jamie xx.”

“I’ve also made a compilation of some of my favourite monsters, killers and queers getting down,” the artists adds of the music video. “I hope both the music and monsters make you feel as happy as they make me—I cannot tell you how much joy it brings me to watch a ghoul having a good time.”

“P.S. still very much in a loving and happy relationship/band with Romy and Jamie,” Sim concludes.

A press release provides an update on The xx, as well as a brief history of Sim’s journey from founding member of the band to solo artist:

Sim, born and raised in London, has been a member of The xx since its inception in 2005. After the success of their 2017 LP I See You, the band’s three members made a conscious decision to take some time to themselves. After a period of rest and reflection, and at the encouragement of friends, Sim began to work on solo material. Taking inspiration from his love of horror films and his own life, Sim put together a handful of demos and brought them to bandmate Jamie xx to flesh out. “Romance with a Memory” was one of the first songs Sim wrote, and the first song he and Jamie worked on together. More music from Sim is imminent.

Jamie xx was the first member of the trio to branch out into solo work, releasing Gil Scott-Heron remix album We’re New Here in 2011 and his proper solo debut, the acclaimed In Colour, in 2015, though he’s only released a track or two since. Romy Madley-Croft made her solo debut in fall 2020, though the album she announced never materialized.

Watch the lyric video for “Romance with a Memory” below and stay tuned for more Sim updates.