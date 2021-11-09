They Hate Change Go Hard on "1000 Horses"

Tampa Bay duo They Hate Change joined Jagjaguwar’s roster in August, unleashing one of the month’s best songs to celebrate their signing. Now Andre and Vonne are back with another new track, “1000 Horses,” their last drop of the year—their Jagjaguwar debut is coming in 2022.
The self-proclaimed “bedroom rap all-stars” come out swinging on “1000 Horses,” with Vonne unloading lines like “Take it personal when I say fuck y’all, I really mean it / The ball is in our court, it ain’t no sense in playin’ defense” before handing the mic off to Andre and fellow Tampanian emcee SARGE. They Hate Change’s production, known to filter footwork, jungle and other electronic styles through Tampa Jook music, shines on “1000 Horses,” particularly during SARGE’s verse, and when the duo let the beat ride off into the sunset, bass thumping and synths squelching.
They Hate Change describe “1000 Horses” as “An ‘Anti-Choker Chain’ PSA from the Bedroom Rap All-Stars. Featuring an Alien Transmission from the best MC with no album since D Double E.”
“Faux Leather” director Xandra Robyn returned to helm the “1000 Horses” video, delivering an homage to the likes of Sonic Youth’s “Bull In The Heather” by combining in-studio performance footage with more evocative shots of the artists.
Watch They Hate Change’s “1000 Horses” video below and find their 2022 tour dates supporting Shame further down.
They Hate Change 2022 Tour Dates:
February
07 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
08 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
09 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
11 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent
14 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
15 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
17 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
18 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips
19 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge
20 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
23 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
25 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner
26 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s
27 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
March
01 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount
03 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
04 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
05 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
07 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
08 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
09 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
11 – Nashville, TN @ Exit In
12 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
13 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa