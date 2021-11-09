They Hate Change Go Hard on "1000 Horses"

Tampa Bay duo They Hate Change joined Jagjaguwar’s roster in August, unleashing one of the month’s best songs to celebrate their signing. Now Andre and Vonne are back with another new track, “1000 Horses,” their last drop of the year—their Jagjaguwar debut is coming in 2022.

The self-proclaimed “bedroom rap all-stars” come out swinging on “1000 Horses,” with Vonne unloading lines like “Take it personal when I say fuck y’all, I really mean it / The ball is in our court, it ain’t no sense in playin’ defense” before handing the mic off to Andre and fellow Tampanian emcee SARGE. They Hate Change’s production, known to filter footwork, jungle and other electronic styles through Tampa Jook music, shines on “1000 Horses,” particularly during SARGE’s verse, and when the duo let the beat ride off into the sunset, bass thumping and synths squelching.

They Hate Change describe “1000 Horses” as “An ‘Anti-Choker Chain’ PSA from the Bedroom Rap All-Stars. Featuring an Alien Transmission from the best MC with no album since D Double E.”

“Faux Leather” director Xandra Robyn returned to helm the “1000 Horses” video, delivering an homage to the likes of Sonic Youth’s “Bull In The Heather” by combining in-studio performance footage with more evocative shots of the artists.

Watch They Hate Change’s “1000 Horses” video below and find their 2022 tour dates supporting Shame further down.

They Hate Change 2022 Tour Dates:

February

07 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

08 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

09 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

11 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

14 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

15 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

17 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

18 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

19 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

20 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

23 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

25 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner

26 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

27 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

March

01 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount

03 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

04 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

05 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

07 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

08 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

09 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

11 – Nashville, TN @ Exit In

12 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

13 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa