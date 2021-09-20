They Might Be Giants Announce New Album BOOK

Alt-rockers They Might Be Giants just announced their new project BOOK, both the title of their forthcoming album and accompanying 144-page art book, out Nov. 12 via Idlewild Recordings.

In celebration of the announcement, the group shared “Super Cool,” a clap-filled, playfully eerie track released via their Dial-A-Song app, which releases one song per day. The single will be released on all streaming platforms Sept. 21.

For the project, They Might Be Giants worked with longtime collaborator and graphic designer Paul Sahre and Brooklyn street photographer Brian Karlsson.

Below, listen to the official preview audio for “Super Cool,” which you can also stream and pre-save here. Keep scrolling for the complete details of BOOK, which you can preorder here.

BOOK Artwork:



BOOK Tracklist:

1. Synopsis for Latecomers

2. Moonbeam Rays

3. I Broke My Own Rule

4. Brontosaurus

5. Lord Snowdon

6. If Day for Winnipeg

7. I Can’t Remember the Dream

8. Drown the Clown

9. Darling, the Dose

10. I Lost Thursday

11. Part of You Wants to Believe Me

12. Super Cool

13. Wait Actually Yeah No

14. Quit the Circus

15. Less Than One