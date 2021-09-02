Thyla Announce Self-Titled Debut Album, Share New Single "Gum"

Brighton rockers Thyla have detailed their debut album, a self-titled, 11-track LP coming Jan. 28, 2022, via Easy Life Records. The band had confirmed a 2021 release for their first full-length earlier this year, but given how this year has gone, the unexpected is expected. We’ve already been waiting years for Thyla’s debut album—what’s a few more months?

Now a trio after the departure of guitarist Mitch Duce, the band—vocalist Millie Duthie, bassist Dan Hole and drummer Danny Southwell—have begun to push their propulsive dream-pop and shoegaze sound in a glossier, more anthemic direction since releasing their pair of scrappy EPs, 2019 What’s On Your Mind and 2020’s Everything at Once. Both January one-off “Breathe” and today’s “Gum” are Thyla’s most danceable tracks to date, with a newfound sense of escapism, though one still tinged with introspection: “I’ve been thinkin’ about growing myself new skin / I’ve been worryin’ about nothing,” Duthie sings over a shuffling backbeat and winding synths and guitars, her voice lifted on a swell of clanging chords in the track’s explosive choruses.

Duthie says of the band’s new single in a statement, ”‘Gum’ is about shrugging the weight of the world off your shoulders—being stuck, knowing it, and choosing not to care. The world is weird; life is confusing. You’re not always going to get what you want, but let’s stop talking about it.”

Thyla will headline London’s The Waiting Room on Feb. 16, 2022. You can grab tickets here.

Watch the “Gum” video (dir. Joseph Daly) below and see the details of Thyla further down. You can preorder the record right here.

Thyla Tracklist:

01. Amber Waits

02. Breathe

03. 3

04. Flush

05. Gum

06. Echo For Ingrid

07. Kin

08. Imbude [Interlude]

09. Making My Way Through The Skyline

10. Dandelion

11. Rabbit Hole

Thyla Album Art: