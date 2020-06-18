Tiña Announce New Album Positive Mental Health Music, Unveil Lead Single

South London’s Tiña have announced their debut album Positive Mental Health Music, due November 6 via Speedy Wunderground (black midi, Squid, Kate Tempest). They’ve also shared the lead single “Rosalina,” out now with a music video.

“Rosalina,” which follows previous tracks “I Feel Fine” and “Dip,” is a haunting ballad with cowboy undertones and psych-pop keys that make it even weirder.

Lead singer/songwriter Joshua Loftin said of the video:

We ended up playing a virtual gig and shooting this video on the same night during lockdown – a couple of days after me breaking my collarbone! I think breaking it slowed me down a bit and helped me to tune into myself.

You can preorder the album here, and watch the video for “Rosalina” below. Keep scrolling for the album art and tracklist.

Positive Mental Health Music Album Artwork:

Positive Mental Health Music Tracklist:

01. Buddha

02. Rosalina

03. I Feel Fine

04. Rooster

05. Closest Shave

06. Growing In Age

07. New Boi

08. Golden Rope

09. It’s No Use

10. Dip

11. People