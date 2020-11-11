Ticketmaster is Developing Plans to Verify Vaccination Statuses of Concertgoers

Billboard shared an exclusive scoop today about Ticketmaster’s plans to hold concerts safely when live music is allowed to return.

The ticketing company is working on ways for fans to verify their COVID-19 vaccination status with their mobile phones. For those who haven’t been vaccinated, a negative test result from 24 to 72 hours before the event will be required instead. Fans who don’t confirm their vaccination or test positive will not be granted entry for the event.

Ticketmaster won’t hold concertgoers’ vaccine data or have access to their medical records—rather they would simply receive and verify the coronavirus status of ticket holders. This system is still in the early development stages, but Ticketmaster intends to verify this information with the help of three entities: the Ticketmaster app, third party health information companies and testing and vaccine distribution providers. If this system is effective and implemented properly, it could be a game-changer for other industries as well.

Ticketmaster president Mark Yovich explained:

We’re already seeing many third-party health care providers prepare to handle the vetting — whether that is getting a vaccine, taking a test, or other methods of review and approval – which could then be linked via a digital ticket so everyone entering the event is verified. Ticketmaster’s goal is to provide enough flexibility and options that venues and fans have multiple paths to return to events, and is working to create integrations to our API and leading digital ticketing technology as we will look to tap into the top solutions based on what’s green-lit by officials and desired by clients.