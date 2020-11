Tierra Whack has shared two new singles, “feel good” and “Peppers and Onions.” They follow the release of “Dora,”which she dropped last month alongside its Alex Da Corte-directed video. “Dora” was included in Paste’s list of the 15 best songs of October. Whack released her acclaimed debut album Whack World back in 2018.

Listen to “feel good” and “Peppers and Onions” below.