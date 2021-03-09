Watch Tigers Jaw Perform Their New Album I Won't Care How You Remember Me

Tigers Jaw miss live shows just as much as the rest of us. The band released their sixth studio album I Won’t Care How You Remember Me on March 6 via Hopeless Records, the band’s first release with the Californian record label. To celebrate, Tigers Jaw played through the album in its entirety during a record release show put out on the Hopeless Records YouTube Channel.

The record play-through has a delightfully DIY feel, complete with fuzzy shaky cameras and eclectic decorations. The video doesn’t feel totally like a live show, opting for silent b-roll and title cards for each track over between-song banter, but brings some much-missed content of the band playing together to fans.

Watch Tigers Jaw’s I Won’t Care How You Remember Me record release show below. Keep scrolling to revisit the band at the Paste Studio in 2017.