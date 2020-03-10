To Nashville, With Love Raises $500K for Tornado Relief

Monday night’s sold-out To Nashville, With Love benefit concert managed to raise a whopping $500,000 between ticket sales, donations, auctions and sponsorships, with every dollar going directly to the To Nashville, With Love Fund meant to be distributed between disaster relief and mental health organizations.

The president of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, Ellen Lehman, said, “We know when disasters strike, there are no quick fixes. We are grateful to our partners from the entertainment industry for their tireless work in making these special events a reality. Thanks to these efforts through the work of nonprofits on the ground helping victims address their needs, we will be able to better respond to the damage caused by these disastrous storms.” The group benefited greatly from the donations made by the To Nashville, With Love Fund.

The Community Foundation is responsible for the distribution of the funds. Charlie Pierce, a member of the founding board of advisors, said:

Myself, Marissa, Jonathan, Doug and Tom and the rest of the team would like to send our love and thanks to the people of Nashville, who donated their time, money and love to their neighbors who deeply needed it at time of great crisis. We will regroup and distribute the funds as soon as humanly possible as many are in critical need. I don’t believe there is any other city in the world where this would be possible. We were devastated to see the destruction following the tornadoes last week across the greater Nashville and middle Tennessee region. What the community has achieved is astonishing. When we called, everybody answered and said yes! Our greatest thanks to all of the artists, sponsors and partners for this event—but most of all to every single person who bought a ticket or donated.

The night featured performances from Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Soccer Mommy, Yola, Old Crow Medicine Show, Aaron Lee Tasjan and more. Carlile got onstage with Crow to duet on “If It Makes You Happy,” which did indeed make everyone extremely happy. Watch their performance below, along with Carlile and Crow performances from the Paste archives, and see photos from the benefit further down.