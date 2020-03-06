To Nashville, With Love: Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Sheryl Crow to Headline Tornado Relief Benefit

In the wake of deadly tornadoes that tore through Middle Tennessee earlier this week, killing more than two dozen people and leveling dozens of structures in Nashville alone, some of the Music City’s most prominent artists are stepping up to raise money for their community via “To Nashville, With Love,” a charity concert to aid those affected by the storms. Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Sheryl Crow, Dan Auerbach, Margo Price, Soccer Mommy, Yola, Ashley McBryde and Brothers Osborne, among others, will perform on March 9 at Marathon Music Works, with all proceeds from the event benefitting disaster relief and mental health organizations via the To Nashville, With Love Fund.

“Amanda [Shires] and I are proud to call Nashville our home, and we’re proud of the Nashville community’s ability to come together in a time of crisis,” says Isbell in a statement. “We’re lucky that our home and our loved ones are safe, but we know that isn’t the case for many Nashvillians. I’m happy to do what I can to help the city recover.”

Ellen Lehman, president of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, an organization benefiting from the fund, spoke to the importance of its support in a statement:

We know when disasters strike, there are no quick fixes. We are grateful to our partners from the entertainment industry for their tireless work in making these special events a reality. Thanks to these efforts through the work of nonprofits on the ground helping victims address their needs, we will be able to better respond to the damage caused by these disastrous storms.

“We have seen the resilience of Nashville before but nothing like the display of humanity being put forth currently,” adds Mike Grimes, co-owner of beloved Nashville venue Basement East, which was destroyed by the storms. “That sweat equity combined with our incredible friends’ generous offers of their gift of music will galvanize our city, making it stronger than ever before. Please join us Monday friends for an event that will help and heal. We Will Rise.”

Tickets for To Nashville, With Love are on sale now for $75 each. You can buy yours, make a donation or find out more about the event on its website here. Nashville’s WRLT-Lightning 100 will broadcast the benefit via lightning100.com and 100.1 FM.

Find the complete list of artists performing at To Nashville, With Love below, beneath Carlile, Isbell and Crow performances from the Paste archives.

Aaron Lee Tasjan

Ashley McBryde

Brandi Carlile

Brothers Osborne

Dan Auerbach

Jason Isbell

Katie Pruitt

Kendell Marvel

Margo Price

Old Crow Medicine Show

Sadler Vaden

Sheryl Crow

Soccer Mommy

Yola