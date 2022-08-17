Todd Rundgren Announces New Collaborative Album, Space Force

The one and only Todd Rundgren has assembled a Space Force with musical firepower to spare.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famer’s first studio album in five years features The Roots, Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen, The Lemon Twigs, Sparks, Steve Vai, rapper Narcy, Neil Finn (Crowded House, Fleetwood Mac), Adrian Belew (King Crimson, Frank Zappa), Alfie Templeman, Davey Lane and Thomas Dolby.

Our first preview of the album is opening track “Puzzle,” Rundgren’s collaboration with Belew. The duo have also expanded their 2022 “Celebrating David Bowie” tour.

Space Force follows Rundgren’s White Knight, released in 2017, and is described in a press release as an expansion of that album’s duets concept, “putting him back in the lauded producer’s chair to help bring rarities and never-released material to life.”

During the pandemic, Rundgren, 74, launched his geo-fenced, location-specific Clearly Human tour, a series of virtual shows named in a nod to his 1999 album Nearly Human.

Listen to “Puzzle” (plus a 1982 Rundgren performance from the Paste archives) below, and find the details of Space Force and Rundgren’s upcoming tour dates further down.

Space Force Tracklist:

01. Puzzle (with Adrian Belew)

02. Down with the Ship (with Rivers Cuomo)

03. Artist in Residence (with Neil Finn)

04. Godiva Girl (with The Roots)

05. Your Fandango (with Sparks)

06. Someday (with Davey Lane)

07. I’m Not Your Dog (with Thomas Dolby)

08. Espionage (with Narcy)

09. STFU (with Rick Nielsen)

10. Head in the Ocean (with Alfie)

11. I’m Leaving (with The Lemon Twigs)

12. Eco Warrior Goddess (with Steve Vai)

Space Force Art:

Todd Rundgren Tour Dates:

October

01 – Brookville, NY @ Tilles Center *

06 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre ^

07 – Beverly Hills, CA @ Saban Theatre ^

08 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic ^

09 – Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim ^

13 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino ^

14 – Chicago, IL @ Copernicus Center ^

15 – Akron, OH @ The Goodyear Theater & Hall ^

17 – Quebec City, Quebec, Canada @ Theatre Capitole ^

18 – Montreal, Quebec, Canada @ L’Olympia (Montreal) ^

20 – Beverly, MA @ The Cabot Theater ^

21 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall ^

22 – Lancaster, PA @ American Music Theatre ^

23 – Tarrytown, NY @ The Tarrytown Music Hall ^

24-25 – New York, NY @ Sony Hall ^

27 – Rahway, NJ @ Union County Performing Arts Center ^

28 – Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn’s Peak ^

29 – Atlantic City, NJ @ The Concert Venue at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City ^

30 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre ^

31 – Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage ^

November

01 – Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage ^

03 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern ^

04 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre ^

05 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom ^

07 – Nashville, TN @ Schermerhorn Symphony Center ^

09 – Wichita, KS @ Orpheum Theatre (Wichita) ^

10 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre ^

11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium ^

12 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Convention Center ^

13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre ^

(* – with Daryl Hall)

(^ – “Celebrating David Bowie”)