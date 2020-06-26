Hear The Original 1993 Demo Of Tom Petty's Classic Wildflowers Track “You Don’t Know How It Feels”

By Lia Pikus  |  June 26, 2020  |  1:52pm
Earlier today, The Petty Family released the 8-track demo of Tom Petty’s 1994 hit song “You Don’t Know How It Feels,” which will be included on a forthcoming project through Warner Records. The home recording, made in 1993, features slightly altered lyrics, and provides an intimate glimpse into Petty’s creative process. The demo was also accompanied by an animated video directed by Aaron Hymes and Ben Brooks.

“The family and the band are in a joyful process of discovering the Wildflowers sessions and demos and wanted to share a tiny bit of that with the fans today,” said daughter Adria Petty.

Watch the animated video for “You Don’t Know How It Feels” below. Further down, dust off a 1994 performance of “You Don’t Know How It Feels” by Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers from the Paste archives.

