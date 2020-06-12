Toots and the Maytals Announce First New Album in a Decade, Release Title Track

Jamaican ska and reggae legend Frederick “Toots” Hibbert is back with “Got To Be Tough,” his first studio release in over a decade. It’s the title track from his forthcoming full-length, which arrives August 28 via Trojan Jamaica/BMG Records.

The song is an inspirational anthem during a time as hectic as now: “Got to be tough when things get rough / You got to be tough and this is a warning / You got to be smart, living in this time / It’s not so easy to carry on.”

Listen to “Got To Be Tough,” and keep scrolling for the album art and tracklist. You can preorder the album here.

01. Drop Off Head

02. Just Brutal

03. Got To Be Tough

04. Freedom Train

05. Warning Warning

06. Good Thing That You Call

07. Stand Accuse

08. Three Little Birds Ft. Ziggy Marley

09. Having A Party

10. Struggle