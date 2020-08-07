Listen to Toots & The Maytals Cover "Three Little Birds" With Ringo Starr

Toots & The Maytals have shared a cover of Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds” featuring Ziggy Marley, Ringo Starr, Zak Starkey and Sly Dunbar. Debuted yesterday on Ebro Darden’s Beats 1 show on Apple Music, the single will be included on their forthcoming album, Got To Be Tough, out via Trojan Jamaica/BMG on Aug. 28.

Yesterday’s single follows the release of singles “Got To Be Tough” and “Warning Warning,” marking the first original releases from Toots in almost a decade. Both tracks will also be included on the band’s upcoming album. Pre-order Got To Be Tough here.

Listen to “Three Little Birds (feat. Ziggy Marley)” here. Keep scrolling for the Got To Be Tough album art and tracklist.

Got To Be Tough Album Art:

Got To Be Tough Tracklist:

01. Drop Off Head

02. Just Brutal

03. Got To Be Tough

04. Freedom Train

05. Warning Warning

06. Good Thing That You Call

07. Stand Accuse

08. Three Little Birds Ft. Ziggy Marley

09. Having A Party

10. Struggle