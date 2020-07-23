Toots and the Maytals Release Video for New Single "Warning Warning"

By Danielle Chelosky  |  July 23, 2020  |  12:38pm
Toots and the Maytals—the project of Frederick “Toots” Hibbert—have released a video for his optimistic new single “Warning Warning,” from the forthcoming album Got To Be Tough, out Aug. 28 via Trojan Jamaica/BMG. It’s his first studio release in over a decade.

Toots said of the song in a statement:

I want to ask everyone to keep their focus in this time of wonders. Make such focus be of good faith, love each other, take it as a warning and exercise brotherly and sisterly care for each other of all race, religion and creed.

Pre-order Got To Be Tough here, and watch the video for “Warning Warning” below.

