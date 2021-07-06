Grandaddy, Eric Slick, & TORRES Contribute To Stay Tuned TV Theme Cover Series

Family-owned production company and indie label Perpetual Doom has launched their weekly Stay Tuned series, featuring dozens of independent musicians covering various well-known TV theme songs. The series officially launched last week with covers of the Growing Pains theme performed by Eric Slick and TORRES, as well as the Happy Days theme by Pet Dress.

Future entries in the series will feature artists such as Grandaddy, Chris Cohen, Sad13, and Cloud Nothings, with new covers being released every Thursday. The first 16 covers will make up a compilation that will be released on Bandcamp and cassette Oct 8.

Growing up, I was a TV junkie. I’d study the TV Guide like a bible and memorize the time and channel of just about any show. On weekends, I’d wake up at the crack of dawn to watch Saturday morning cartoons and stay for the teen-oriented block of shows like Saved By The Bell and all of its cheesy knock-offs. I’d sneak up past my bedtime to watch shows I wasn’t supposed to like Married with Children and Twin Peaks. Television was my glimpse into the world at large. It sparked my imagination and shaped my creative mind. There’s something about these old TV theme songs that brings about a calming nostalgia. For many, I believe hearing a favorite theme, such as The Golden Girls, brings us back to a place of our youth and often happy childhood memories. Theme songs have the ability to connect people in a positive way, and stir up feel-good emotions.

