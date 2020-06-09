TORRES Unveils New Video For Silver Tongue B-Side "Too Big for the Glory Hole"

Indie singer/songwriter TORRES is back with a vulnerable b-side from her latest record Silver Tongue titled “Too Big for the Glory Hole.” It was recorded during the Silver Tongue sessions and featured on a free 7-inch included with the album’s Peak Vinyl edition, but today it’s available everywhere.

Of the track, TORRES said in a press release:

I recorded this song in the fall of last year, at O’Deer in Brooklyn where I’d recorded Silver Tongue a few months prior. It was just Matan, who owns the studio, and myself in the room. He engineered and I played organ and Rhodes and some sad synths. I wrote it before I moved in with my girlfriend. I was living alone in the East Village before and having a hard time of it. This song is what came of the loneliness. As far as the video, my girlfriend Jenna made the whole thing on her iPhone in quarantine. Filmed it, directed it, edited it, and she even double-processed my hair for it. She can do anything.

Watch the captivating video below: