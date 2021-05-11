TORRES Announces Thirstier Alongside Lead Single and Tour

This summer, indie singer/songwriter TORRES (moniker of Mackenzie Scott) will be releasing Thirstier, a follow -p to 2019’s Silver Tongue. Out July 30, this will be Scott’s second album with Merge Records. In addition to the album announcement comes its first single, “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes In My Head.”

“Don’t Go Puttin Wishes In My Head” is a heartbreaking explosion of emotions as Scott reflects on a relationship built on empty promises, yearning for a sign she should keep going. Scott’s bright guitars and vocals that sneak into blissful high notes feel like being on the brink of tears. The accompanying visual is a candid look into domestic bliss with Scott and her partner, artist Jenna Gribbon. The two cook, kiss and brush their teeth in a simple, heartwarming video.

The new single marks a stylistic change for Scott, who was inspired by the dynamic sounds of Butch Vig’s work with Nirvana and Garbage. Of this new direction, Scott said in a statement:

I wanted to channel my intensity into something that felt positive and constructive, as opposed to being intense in a destructive or eviscerating way. I love the idea that intensity can actually be something life-saving or something joyous.

To mark Thirstier’s release, Scott will embark on a North American and European tour. The North American leg begins Aug. 29 in Connecticut and ends Oct. 21 in New York. The 2022 European tour begins March 11 in Glasgow and ends March 26 in Italy. Tickets go on sale today, May 12, at 10 a.m. EST.

Watch the music video for “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes In My Head” and revisit TORRES’ 2015 SXSW performance of “The Harshest Light” from the Paste archives below, then check out the album details and tour dates further down. You can preorder Thirstier here.

Thirstier Album Artwork:



Thirstier Tracklist:

01. Are You Sleepwalking?

02. Don’t Go Puttin Wishes in My Head

03. Constant Tomorrowland

04. Drive Me

05. Big Leap

06. Hug From a Dinosaur

07. Thirstier

08. Kiss the Corners

09. Hand in the Air

10. Keep the Devil Out

TORRES Tour Dates:

North American Dates

August

29 – Fairfield, CT @ StageOne

30 – Portsmouth, NH @ Press Room

31 – Cambridge, MA @ Sonia

September

03 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

13 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

14 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

15 – Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar

16 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

17 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

18 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

19 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

21 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

25 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

27 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

28 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

October

01 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Atrium @ Catalyst

02 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

06 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.

07 – Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock

08 – Austin, TX @ 3TEN @ ACL Live

11 – Chattanooga, TN @ House Show

12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

13 – Asheville, NC @ ISIS Asheville

14 – Nashville, TN @ EXIT/IN

15 – Knoxville, TN @ Open Chord

16 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

17 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

21 – New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom

European Dates

March 2022

11 – Glasgow, UK @ Mono

12 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

13 – Manchester, UK @ Night & Day

14 – Bristol, UK @ Exchange

15 – London, UK @ Bush Hall

17 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire

18 – Gent, BE @ Charlatan

19 – Utrecht, NL @ Ekko

21 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

22 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich (Turmzimmer)

23 – Cologne, DE @ Bumann & SOHN

24 – Heidelberg, DE @ Karlstorbahnhof

25 – Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

26 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv