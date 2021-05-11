TORRES Announces Thirstier Alongside Lead Single and Tour

This summer, indie singer/songwriter TORRES (moniker of Mackenzie Scott) will be releasing Thirstier, a follow -p to 2019’s Silver Tongue. Out July 30, this will be Scott’s second album with Merge Records. In addition to the album announcement comes its first single, “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes In My Head.”
“Don’t Go Puttin Wishes In My Head” is a heartbreaking explosion of emotions as Scott reflects on a relationship built on empty promises, yearning for a sign she should keep going. Scott’s bright guitars and vocals that sneak into blissful high notes feel like being on the brink of tears. The accompanying visual is a candid look into domestic bliss with Scott and her partner, artist Jenna Gribbon. The two cook, kiss and brush their teeth in a simple, heartwarming video.
The new single marks a stylistic change for Scott, who was inspired by the dynamic sounds of Butch Vig’s work with Nirvana and Garbage. Of this new direction, Scott said in a statement:
I wanted to channel my intensity into something that felt positive and constructive, as opposed to being intense in a destructive or eviscerating way. I love the idea that intensity can actually be something life-saving or something joyous.
To mark Thirstier’s release, Scott will embark on a North American and European tour. The North American leg begins Aug. 29 in Connecticut and ends Oct. 21 in New York. The 2022 European tour begins March 11 in Glasgow and ends March 26 in Italy. Tickets go on sale today, May 12, at 10 a.m. EST.
Watch the music video for “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes In My Head” and revisit TORRES’ 2015 SXSW performance of “The Harshest Light” from the Paste archives below, then check out the album details and tour dates further down. You can preorder Thirstier here.
Thirstier Album Artwork:
Thirstier Tracklist:
01. Are You Sleepwalking?
02. Don’t Go Puttin Wishes in My Head
03. Constant Tomorrowland
04. Drive Me
05. Big Leap
06. Hug From a Dinosaur
07. Thirstier
08. Kiss the Corners
09. Hand in the Air
10. Keep the Devil Out
TORRES Tour Dates:
North American Dates
August
29 – Fairfield, CT @ StageOne
30 – Portsmouth, NH @ Press Room
31 – Cambridge, MA @ Sonia
September
03 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place
13 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern
14 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
15 – Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar
16 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
17 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
18 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar
19 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
21 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
25 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival
27 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
28 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
October
01 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Atrium @ Catalyst
02 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
06 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.
07 – Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock
08 – Austin, TX @ 3TEN @ ACL Live
11 – Chattanooga, TN @ House Show
12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
13 – Asheville, NC @ ISIS Asheville
14 – Nashville, TN @ EXIT/IN
15 – Knoxville, TN @ Open Chord
16 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook
17 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
21 – New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom
European Dates
March 2022
11 – Glasgow, UK @ Mono
12 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
13 – Manchester, UK @ Night & Day
14 – Bristol, UK @ Exchange
15 – London, UK @ Bush Hall
17 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire
18 – Gent, BE @ Charlatan
19 – Utrecht, NL @ Ekko
21 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
22 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich (Turmzimmer)
23 – Cologne, DE @ Bumann & SOHN
24 – Heidelberg, DE @ Karlstorbahnhof
25 – Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik
26 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv