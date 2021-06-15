TORRES Shares Second Thirstier Single, "Hug from a Dinosaur"

Mackenzie Scott’s rock project TORRES has shared another new song ahead of her forthcoming album Thirstier, coming July 30 on Merge Records. Her fifth studio LP and second for Merge, as evidenced by both lead single “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes in My Head” and today’s (June 16) “Hug from a Dinosaur,” is shaping up to be the boldest and brightest entry in Scott’s catalog.
“Hug from a Dinosaur” is an impressive feat of songwriting, connecting epochs-old metaphysical phenomena to a simple act of domestic love: “The title emerged from a dream I had. The song’s theme is that truth is eternal, and it’s also about never stopping,” Scott explains in a statement. “To bring it back down to earth, the song’s also about being ready to drop everything to do something essential for someone you love. In this instance, it’s bringing my girlfriend [visual artist Jenna Gribbon] lunch so she can keep painting.”
Scott juggles these seemingly disparate ideas over brawny power chords and a deviously catchy synth line, making space for intimacy and extravagance alike. “What comprises all this joy I feel and where was it before?” she sings with wonder. “Ancient and eternal and surreal as a hug from a dinosaur.” It’s a radically joyful rocker brimming with earnest affection, as well as a deceptively thoughtful examination of what matters most on this mortal coil (“Time and money aren’t real and empathy is God,” Scott prophesies over the buzzy, drum machine-driven breakdown).
Thirstier
follows TORRES’ 2019 album Silver Tongue. We lauded its lead single “Don’t Go Puttin’ Wishes in My Head” as one of May’s best songs.
Watch the “Hug from a Dinosaur” video (edited by Areeb Tariq) and revisit TORRES’ 2015 Paste session below. You can find her 2021/2022 tour dates further down and preorder Thirstier right here.
TORRES Tour Dates:
August
29 – Fairfield, CT @ StageOne
30 – Portsmouth, NH @ Press Room
31 – Cambridge, MA @ Sonia
September
03 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place
13 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern
14 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
15 – Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar
16 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
17 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
18 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar
19 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
21 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
25 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival
27 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
28 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
30 – San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar Music Hall
October
01 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Atrium @ Catalyst
02 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
06 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.
07 – Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock
08 – Austin, TX @ 3TEN @ ACL Live
11 – Chattanooga, TN @ House Show
12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
13 – Asheville, NC @ ISIS Asheville
14 – Nashville, TN @ EXIT/IN
15 – Knoxville, TN @ Open Chord
16 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook
17 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
21 – New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom
March 2022
11 – Glasgow, UK @ Mono
12 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
13 – Manchester, UK @ Night & Day
14 – Bristol, UK @ Exchange
15 – London, UK @ Bush Hall
17 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire
18 – Gent, BE @ Charlatan
19 – Utrecht, NL @ Ekko
21 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
22 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich (Turmzimmer)
23 – Cologne, DE @ Bumann & SOHN
24 – Heidelberg, DE @ Karlstorbahnhof
25 – Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik
26 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv