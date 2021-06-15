TORRES Shares Second Thirstier Single, "Hug from a Dinosaur"

Mackenzie Scott’s rock project TORRES has shared another new song ahead of her forthcoming album Thirstier, coming July 30 on Merge Records. Her fifth studio LP and second for Merge, as evidenced by both lead single “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes in My Head” and today’s (June 16) “Hug from a Dinosaur,” is shaping up to be the boldest and brightest entry in Scott’s catalog.

“Hug from a Dinosaur” is an impressive feat of songwriting, connecting epochs-old metaphysical phenomena to a simple act of domestic love: “The title emerged from a dream I had. The song’s theme is that truth is eternal, and it’s also about never stopping,” Scott explains in a statement. “To bring it back down to earth, the song’s also about being ready to drop everything to do something essential for someone you love. In this instance, it’s bringing my girlfriend [visual artist Jenna Gribbon] lunch so she can keep painting.”

Scott juggles these seemingly disparate ideas over brawny power chords and a deviously catchy synth line, making space for intimacy and extravagance alike. “What comprises all this joy I feel and where was it before?” she sings with wonder. “Ancient and eternal and surreal as a hug from a dinosaur.” It’s a radically joyful rocker brimming with earnest affection, as well as a deceptively thoughtful examination of what matters most on this mortal coil (“Time and money aren’t real and empathy is God,” Scott prophesies over the buzzy, drum machine-driven breakdown).

Thirstier follows TORRES’ 2019 album Silver Tongue. We lauded its lead single “Don’t Go Puttin’ Wishes in My Head” as one of May’s best songs.

Watch the “Hug from a Dinosaur” video (edited by Areeb Tariq) and revisit TORRES’ 2015 Paste session below. You can find her 2021/2022 tour dates further down and preorder Thirstier right here.

TORRES Tour Dates:

August

29 – Fairfield, CT @ StageOne

30 – Portsmouth, NH @ Press Room

31 – Cambridge, MA @ Sonia

September

03 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

13 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

14 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

15 – Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar

16 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

17 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

18 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

19 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

21 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

25 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

27 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

28 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

30 – San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar Music Hall

October

01 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Atrium @ Catalyst

02 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

06 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.

07 – Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock

08 – Austin, TX @ 3TEN @ ACL Live

11 – Chattanooga, TN @ House Show

12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

13 – Asheville, NC @ ISIS Asheville

14 – Nashville, TN @ EXIT/IN

15 – Knoxville, TN @ Open Chord

16 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

17 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

21 – New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom

March 2022

11 – Glasgow, UK @ Mono

12 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

13 – Manchester, UK @ Night & Day

14 – Bristol, UK @ Exchange

15 – London, UK @ Bush Hall

17 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire

18 – Gent, BE @ Charlatan

19 – Utrecht, NL @ Ekko

21 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

22 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich (Turmzimmer)

23 – Cologne, DE @ Bumann & SOHN

24 – Heidelberg, DE @ Karlstorbahnhof

25 – Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

26 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv