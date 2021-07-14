TORRES Shares Title Track of Forthcoming Album Thirstier

TORRES’ Thirstier is only a few weeks shy of its release on July 30 via Merge Records and, based on the singles, it’s one of our most-anticipated albums of the month. Today (July 14), she shares the title track of the album, which serves as its mission statement: loving as much as possible.

TORRES, real name Mackenzie Scott, crafts carefully written tales of love and heartache over dynamic production that boils into heartland rock-inspired choruses. Partially inspired by her love story with partner Jenna Gribbon (who is featured in the “Don’t Go Puttin’ Wishes In My Head” video), Scott reflects on experiencing love and happiness in their purest states on Thirstier.

Watch the video for “Thirstier” below and keep scrolling to revisit TORRES’ performance of “The Harshest Light,” presented by Paste. Preorder Thirstier ahead of its July 30 release here.