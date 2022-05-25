Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Shares New Single "The Sleeper"

In 2012, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs released Trouble. The stunning debut peaked at #2 on the UK Dance Charts, launching the musician—known as Orlando Higginbottom—into a world of critical acclaim, awards and more. However, he owned none of it. A decade later, Orlando finally feels ready to reclaim his artistry with his forthcoming album When the Lights Go, which arrives via his own label imprint Nice Age on July 22. Today (May 25), he shares the album’s third single, “The Sleeper.”

“The Sleeper” is a slow, meditative journey on love and feeling unworthy of it. Lush synths build and explode like a desperate cry for help. Orlando offers himself in his rawest form over nothing but pianos and inklings of background noise, leading into a breakdown reminiscent of ‘80s power ballads and sensual ‘90s R&B.

When the Lights Go, Orlando’s first album in a decade, makes up for lost time with 17 tracks. “I feel grateful to know that there are people who are interested in more music from me,” he says. “So I want to give them something significant in length.”

Below, listen to “The Sleeper” and preorder When The Lights Go here.