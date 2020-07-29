Touché Amoré Announce Album Lament, Release New Single

Post-hardcore band Touché Amoré have announced their long-awaited fifth studio album Lament, out on Oct. 9 via Epitaph. Their new single “Limelight” is out today, and it features Manchester Orchestra’s Andy Hull. The album is produced by Ross Robinson, who’s worked with Glassjaw, Slipknot and Korn.
Touché Amoré’s last studio album was 2016’s critically-acclaimed Stage Four, which reckoned with the death of frontman Jeremy Bolm’s mother. It was powerful and evocative, and Bolm’s poetic lyricism resonated with many. Since then, they re-recorded their album ...To the Beat of a Dead Horse, and they released a live album and some one-off singles.
“Limelight” is as chaotic as Touché’s other songs, though it’s quiet at first, with Bolm’s scratchy vocals making the most noise. Hull’s silky vocals are a great addition to the post-hardcore/emo mess.
Preorder Lament here, and listen to “Limelight” below.
01. Come Heroine
02. Lament
03. Feign
04. Reminders
05. Limelight (ft. Andy Hull)
06. Exit Row
07. Savoring
08. A Broadcast
09. I’ll Be Your Host
10. Deflector
11. A Forecast?