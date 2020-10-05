Watch The Video For TRAAMS' New Single "Intercontinental Radio Waves"

A few months ago, TRAAMS returned with “The Greyhound,” their first new material since 2016. Today, the British indie rockers shared a new track, “Intercontinental Radio Waves,” with an accompanying visual. Both singles are part of a collection of three new tracks the band is set to release before the end of the year.

Director Stewart Armstrong commented on his inspiration for the video:

Inspired by one of my favourite books, The Last Days of New Paris by China Miéville, in which manifestations of surrealist artworks and texts stalk the streets of Paris in 1950’s occupied France, the video is an animated paean to the ideas that art can defeat fascism and that a broken heart can be healed.

Watch the “Intercontinental Radio Waves” video below. While you’re here, scroll down to revisit TRAAMS’ 2015 Daytrotter session.