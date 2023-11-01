The FADER Announces FADER and Friends Vol. 1, Plans to Donate Proceeds to Trans Rights Organizations

Today, The FADER has announced FADER and Friends Vol. 1, a collection of 44 cover songs from 44 artists. The album is exclusively for sale on Bandcamp for one month, from November 1 to December 1. All proceeds will be spread out across three organizations in three countries: Mermaids (UK), the Transgender Law Center (USA) and the Rainbow Railroad (Canada). It’s a follow-up to Digital FORT, the FADER’s two-day streaming event that raised over $25,000 to support musicians during the pandemic.

The compilation features Paste favorites like Being Dead, Joanna Sternberg (who designed the album’s cover), Madeline Kenney, Ratboys, Slow Pulp, Wednesday, Wild Pink and countless others, and the covers stretch from songs by the Beatles to Lifehouse to Stevie Wonder. You can order the album here. Listen to Free Range covering The Kinks’ “Waterloo Sunset” below.