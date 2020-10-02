Trey Anastasio Announces Virtual Residency from NYC's Beacon Theatre The Beacon Jams

Phish’s Trey Anastasio announced his eight-week virtual residency from NYC’s Beacon Theatre. The Beacon Jams will stream exclusively from Twitch here every Friday from Oct. 9 – Nov. 27. Anastasio’s Beacon Theatre residency is also the first online residency that MSG Entertainment has hosted.

“When we thought about playing the Beacon, I was reminded of the meaning of the word,” Anastasio said. “A beacon is a beam of light, often from a lighthouse, which sends it out to sailors who are lost at sea and all alone. They look for the beacon and it guides them home.”

The shows will feature a mix of electric and acoustic songs. Anastasio’s performances are free, but donations will benefit the WaterWheel Foundation and the new Divided Sky Fund (DSF).

Watch the trailer for Trey Anastasio’s The Beacon Jams residency below. Keep scrolling to view the official show poster.