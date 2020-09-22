Tune-Yards Share Video for New Single "nowhere, man"

By Paris Rosenthal  |  September 22, 2020  |  10:51am
Photo by Pooneh Ghana Music News Tune-Yards
Tune-Yards shared a new single “nowhere, man” alongside its music video. The release marks the duo’s first new music since their 2018 album i can feel you creep into my private life and their film score for the Boots Riley film Sorry To Bother You.

Tune-Yards’ Merrill Garbus said of the new track:

The song and the video for “nowhere, man” were created under conditions of feeling squeezed and pushed to the brink — relatively, of course. I wanted to ask, “How loudly do I have to shout and sing before I’m heard?” And the video asks, too, “What am I not hearing?” We hope the music brings energy and a strong wind of encouragement to those who are shouting and singing loudly for justice right now.

Watch the “nowhere, man” video, animated by Japhy Riddle and Callie Day, below.

