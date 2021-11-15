TURNSTILE Announce 2022 North American Tour

After releasing one of the best albums of August—if not the year—in GLOW ON, Baltimore hardcore quintet TURNSTILE are taking their breakthrough record on the road. Brendan Yates (vocals), Franz Lyons (bass/vocals), Brady Ebert (guitars), Pat McCrory (guitars) and Daniel Fang (drums) have announced a 2022 North American headlining tour in support of their universally acclaimed new album.

“THE TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION TOUR” kicks off in the spring, with special guests Citizen, Ceremony, Ekulu, Truth Cult, and Coco & Clair Clair joining the band for select shows. TURNSTILE will play a pair of West Coast one-offs in February before launching the rest of their run in Englewood, Colorado, in late April, spanning the States (and making two stops in Canada) before concluding with a May 26 show at eh 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C. Pre-sale starts tomorrow, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m. local time ahead of general on-sale Friday, Nov. 19, also at 10 a.m. local.

Find full ticket info here, and the band’s tour dates below, along with GLOW ON, our review of which you can revisit right here.

TURNSTILE 2022 Tour Dates:

February

23 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom *

24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo *

April

26 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre ^

27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell ^

29 – Vancouver, BC @ The Rickshaw Theatre ^

30 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox ^

May

02 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater ^

04 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre ^

06 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater ^

07 – Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live ^

09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade ^

10 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl ^

12 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave ^

13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater ^

14 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theater ^&

17 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre ^

18 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre ^

19 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre ^

21 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium ^

23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia ^

26 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^

(* with Citizen and Coco & Clair Clair)

(^ with Citizen, Ceremony, Ekulu, and Truth Cult)

(& No Ceremony)