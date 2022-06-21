TURNSTILE Announce New Tour Dates with Snail Mail, JPEGMAFIA

Acclaim-raking rockers TURNSTILE will headline a stacked bill of Baltimore acts this fall, extending their “TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION TOUR” alongside special guests Snail Mail and JPEGMAFIA. The quintet continue to tour in support of their breakout album GLOW ON, one of last year’s very best LPs, and have also released a new video for one of its tracks, “NEW HEART DESIGN.”

The newly announced leg of TURNSTILE’s tour begins at New York City’s Brooklyn Mirage on Oct. 3, with stops in Toronto, Asbury Park, Orlando, New Orleans, St. Louis, Louisville, Chicago, San Francisco, Las Vegas and Houston before concluding at Boston’s Roadrunner on Nov. 19. Ticket pre-sale starts tomorrow, June 22, at 10 a.m. local time, with general on-sale to follow Thursday, June 23, at 10 a.m. local. You can find ticket info on TURNSTILE’s website.

Shot on 16mm film during the first leg of the “TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION TOUR,” the band’s “NEW HEART DESIGN” video, co-directed by frontman Brendan Yates with frequent collaborator Ian Hurdle, is a dynamic look at their high-octane live shows. TURNSTILE have also cut their teeth on network TV in recent months, including performances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Late Night with Seth Meyers—the last of those was their late-night debut.

Find the band’s “NEW HEART DESIGN” video and tour dates below, and revisit Paste’s coverage of TURNSTILE’s recent Brooklyn Steel show.

TURNSTILE Tour Dates:

October

03 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Mirage

04 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

06 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage ^

09 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

13 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues *

14 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

16 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

18 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

19 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

21 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

22 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

23 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom *

25 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore *

27 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

30 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

31 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

November

07 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

08 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl *

11 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre *

12 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center *

16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *

17 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom *

19 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

(* – PLUS SPECIAL GUESTS / NO JPEGMAFIA)

(^ – NO SNAIL MAIL)