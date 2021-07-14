Turnstile Detail New Album Glow On, Share "Alien Love Call" feat. Blood Orange

After first spilling the beans on a billboard in their hometown of Baltimore, Turnstile have officially announced their new album Glow On (Aug. 27, Roadrunner Records) and shared a self-directed video for their new single, “Alien Love Call,” featuring Blood Orange. The hardcore quintet’s new record follows closely on the heels of TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION, the four-track EP they surprise-released in late June. Their last full-length was 2018’s Time & Space.

Turnstile recorded Glow On with producer Mike Elizondo, and co-production from vocalist Brendan Yates. The result is “15 tracks devoid of borders, boundaries or entry obstacles, only abundant imagination, heart and grooves plucked from all corners of the musical spectrum,” per a press release. TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION’s tracks (included standouts “Mystery” and “Holiday”) are featured on the record, as are “Alien Love Call” and two other Blood Orange (aka Dev Hynes) collaborations, “Lonely Dezires” and “Endless.”

Hynes fits right in on the idyllic and unhurried “Alien Love Call,” trading vocals with Yates over splayed-out surf-rock guitars and Daniel Fang’s restrained percussion. The song is just the latest display of Turnstile’s versatility—the band can downshift from “explosive” to “dreamy” without missing a beat. The contrast between those two modes gets played up even further in the track’s visual, directed and edited by the band’s Yates and Pat McCrory, and featuring Hi8-shot performance footage from what looks like a series of Turnstile gigs. Most of the footage features audiences going absolutely buckwild, until things take a spacey turn towards the end.

Turnstile’s live energy will be on display via their upcoming sold-out headlining tour, starting Aug. 22 in New York City and running through a Sept. 9 Chicago show. Later in the fall and into next year, they’ll play a handful of festivals, including Firefly and Primavera Sound. Find their full itinerary right here.

Watch the “Alien Love Call” video below and see the details of Glow On further down. You can preorder the record right here.

Glow On Tracklist:

01. MYSTERY

02. BLACKOUT

03. DON’T PLAY

04. UNDERWATER BOI

05. HOLIDAY

06. HUMANOID / SHAKE IT UP

07. ENDLESS

08. FLY AGAIN

09. ALIEN LOVE CALL (FEAT. BLOOD ORANGE)

10. WILD WRLD

11. DANCE-OFF

12. NEW HEART DESIGN

13. T.L.C. (TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION)

14. NO SURPRISE

15. LONELY DEZIRES (FEAT. BLOOD ORANGE)

Glow On Album Art: