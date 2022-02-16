TURNSTILE Share Video for GLOW ON's "UNDERWATER BOI"

As TURNSTILE gear up to take GLOW ON, one of our favorite albums of 2021, on the road starting next week, they’ve shared an animated video for album track “UNDERWATER BOI.” It takes place in the world of the 2003 online multiplayer game Second Life, and was directed and edited by band member Daniel Fang.

The video makes for a worthwhile creative addition to this album era, and is an engaging watch the whole way through, which is impressive, considering the entire thing takes place in a videogame where you walk around as yourself (not always the most stimulating thing to watch someone else do). Chronicling Fang’s avatar’s travels across one scenic digital landscape after another, the clip is a fitting visual companion to one of GLOW ON’s more reflective tracks, especially amid the rapid-fire noise to which the band dedicate most of the record’s runtime.

TURNSTILE’s upcoming North American tour, which is now completely sold out, will see them taking the stage with support acts Citizen, Ceremony, Ekulu, Truth Cult, and Coco & Clair Clair on select dates. They’ll also be appearing at a one-off show at Knockdown Center in Queens, New York, with Beach House and Special Interest, as well as both Coachella weekends.

You can check out the video for “UNDERWATER BOI” below.