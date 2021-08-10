Turnstile Share Final Glow On Single, "FLY AGAIN"

Paste is pretty excited about the forthcoming Turnstile album Glow On, which arrives Aug. 27 via Roadrunner Records. Today (Aug. 11), Turnstile graciously share their last single before the album’s release, “FLY AGAIN.”

“FLY AGAIN” opens with a wistful piano that leads into their signature chugging guitars and frontman Brendan Yates’ spacey screams. Much like the other singles, such as “ALIEN LOVE CALL” and “BLACKOUT,” “FLY AGAIN” displays yet another facet of Turnstile’s genre-bending philosophy.

Listen to “FLY AGAIN” below and revisit Paste’s most anticipated albums of August here. You can preorder Glow On ahead of its Aug. 27 release here.