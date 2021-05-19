Twin Shadow Announces New Self-Titled Album, Shares "Get Closer"

George Lewis Jr. has announced his self-titled fifth album as Twin Shadow, coming July 9 via his own Cheree Cheree label. His glossy new track “Get Closer” is our third preview of the record, following previous singles “Alemania” (feat. Kadhja Bonet) and “Johnny & Jonnie.”

“Oftentimes we Band-Aid the problems that spring up along the way with the words ‘I love you’ or ‘but, I love you,’ ” Lewis says of “Get Closer” in a statement. “The idea that there is maybe a state between people that could be wildly closer than what we traditionally know as ‘love’ is a very exciting and hopeful thing to me. ‘I’ve got so much to learn about you / I’ve got to study’ and ‘I know you’re crucified each day for living’ are lines that hopefully show a dedication to getting better and a will to understand the depths and the complexities of the other.”

Twin Shadow “represents Lewis’ biggest sonic shift to date and finds the artist reexamining the cherished sounds of the golden era of soul and punk that were part of his musical upbringing and embracing his Dominican heritage, recording portions of the album at FAMA Studios in the Dominican Republic,” per a press release. It’s Lewis’ first full-length since 2018’s Caer, which he followed with a string of 2019 standalones: “Crushed,” “Truly,” and “Only For The Broken-Hearted,” as well as “Walk Forever By My Side,” his contribution to Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why soundtrack.

Watch the “Get Closer” video below, and keep scrolling for Twin Shadow’s 2011 Daytrotter session and the details of his new album.

Twin Shadow Tracklist:

01. Alemania

02. Sugarcane

03. Johnny & Johnnie

04. Get Closer

05. Is There Any Love

06. Gated Windows

07. Modern Man

08. Lonestar

09. Brown Sugar

10. I Wanna Be Here (Shotgun)

Twin Shadow Album Art: