Ty Dolla $ign Shares New Single "Ego Death," Featuring Kanye West, FKA twigs, Skrillex and serpentwithfeet

Ty Dolla $ign has shared a new single, “Ego Death,” featuring heavyweight collaborators Kanye West, FKA twigs, Skrillex and serpentwithfeet. Lying at the intersection between house music and rap, the synth-driven single sports an electronic beat thrumming beneath the vocalists as each artist takes a turn musing on the ego (amongst other, more disparate topics such as politics, birth control and the Super Bowl). It’s a busy project, but the delicate balance between each of the contributors’ musical influences as well as the track’s sharp production makes it undeniably addictive.

“‘Ego Death’ is a very special record,” says Ty. “It’s always an honor working with my brother ‘Ye. He’s a genius and we make incredible records every single time we link up. Skrillex and FKA twigs came in and blessed us with the magic that only they can put on the record. I played it once at a house party and everyone went crazy. A clip leaked online and shit but that’s all good. I just had to find the right time to put it out, so I’m excited that it’s finally THAT TIME! My new album is done and it’s coming very soon. Shout to my fans for being patient while I made sure it was perfect, it’s worth the wait…it’s my best work yet. I can’t wait for y’all to hear it!”

Listen to “Ego Death” below.