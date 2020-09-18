Tyler Childers Shares Surprise New Album Long Violent History

Tyler Childers unveiled his new surprise album, Long Violent History, on Twitter today.

Along with the release, the country musician posted a six-minute video message to YouTube detailing his intentions for Long Violent History to be a surprise with no press beforehand.

“People have lost their family members,” Childers says in the video. “The country is feeling a general angst. All the while, we’ve all witnessed violent acts of police brutality happen around the nation that have gone unaddressed.”

He makes a direct statement to “white, rural listeners” during the video, calling for most to better self-examine their behaviors. He calls for more empathy overall, encouraging fans to put themselves in other people’s shoes and situations. 100% of the net profits from Long Violent History sales will go to the Hickman Holler Appalachian Relief Fund.

Several merchandise bundles for the new album are currently available on Childers’ website here. There is also a limited edition vinyl pressing of Long Violent History with an alternative cover.

Listen to Tyler Childers’ new album Long Violent History here. Read Paste’s 2019 feature on Childers here. Keep scrolling to watch “A message from Tyler” below.