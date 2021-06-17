Tyler, The Creator's New Album Call Me If You Get Lost Is Coming Soon

Just yesterday (June 16), Tyler, The Creator shared a new single, “LUMBERJACK,” and now, he’s detailed the body of work it belongs to: Call Me If You Get Lost is out next Friday, June 25, via Columbia Records.

Both “LUMBERJACK” and Thursday’s album reveal are the culmination of a series of billboard teasers in big cities around the world that referenced “Call Me If You Get Lost” and included a hotline number (1-855-444-8888) that remains active, and will give fans a series of new messages in the lead-up to the album. (It currently plays a brief song snippet, a bouncy funk track in which Tyler can be heard singing, “I just hope you’re ‘bout to save my number / Call me when you can.”)

Call Me If You Get Lost is the follow-up to Tyler’s acclaimed 2019 album IGOR, which earned the artist a Best Rap Album Grammy. His 2017 album Flower Boy was nominated for the same. Many publications, Paste included, ranked IGOR among the best records of 2019, and it earned the Odd Future ringleader his first number-one album.

A new Tyler record makes sense: In the spring, the artist was announced as a 2021 headliner at both Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza. It’s a pleasant surprise, however, to be getting one so suddenly.

Revisit the “LUMBERJACK” video below, see the Call Me If You Get Lost album art further down and find out more about the record right here. We’ll likely have more new Tyler to share with you before its release next week.

Call Me If You Get Lost Album Art: