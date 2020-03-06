Miami’s Largest Electronic Dance Festival, Ultra, Called Off Due to Coronavirus

The mother of all electronic and dance music festivals, Ultra, has been postponed until 2021 due to the world’s fear of coronavirus spreading.

The annual music festival was supposed to take place at Bayfront Park in Miami the weekend of March 20-22, with music from Flume, Afrojack, Major Lazer, Zedd, David Guetta, DJ Snake, Martin Garrix and more.

However, the city decided to cancel the festival due to the continued Stateside spread of the very serious and even deadly coronavirus, especially after four cases of the virus have been confirmed in the state of Florida.

At a press conference, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said in a statement (via Rolling Stone), “We are emphasizing to the public that this decision is not a cause for alarm, but rather that we are doing it in an abundance of caution.”

In an official notice on its website, Ultra wrote:

We completely understand how extremely frustrating this is because so many of you are looking forward to coming to Ultra, having already made travel arrangements. This is, however, an unprecedented issue which is not being taken lightly, and we must continue to defer to the authorities for guidance. Ultimately, there is no higher priority for us than the health, safety and physical well-being of each of you, together with everyone else involved in the production of the event.

Ultra will return on March 26-28, 2021. In the meantime, “All ticket purchasers will be contacted by email on Monday regarding next steps,” per the notice.