Unwound Reunite After 20 Years, Announce 2023 Tour

2022 has been the year of countless reunions, from Sunny Day Real Estate to mclusky. 20 years after their abrupt breakup, seminal post-hardcore band Unwound throw themselves into the ring to announce a reunion tour set for 2023. The announcement comes after a mysterious video popped up on the band’s socials with the caption “1991-2091,” which is a reference to one of the band’s first t-shirt designs.

The Washington-based noise-rock heroes will be embarking on a seven-city tour in 2023 that will kick off in their home base of Seattle, Washington with a short West Coast run before a Chicago, Illinois stop and a few East Coast dates before finishing in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. These will be the band’s first performances 20 years after their breakup and two years after the passing of founding bassist Vern Rumsey. As per the video posted to their socials, Jared Warren of Big Business will be replacing Rumsey for the upcoming tour.

As one of the flagship bands of the Kill Rock Stars roster, Unwound was known for their relentless touring schedule in support of the seven albums they released over the course of almost a decade. Over the years, the band has influenced countless other acts, including Paste favorites Shamir and Speedy Ortiz. Since their breakup, Unwound has pursued an aggressive reissue campaign with The Numero Group. Their 2012 live album Live Leaves will be reissued this fall for its 10th anniversary via the archival label.

Below, revisit “Corpse Pose” from Unwound’s 1996 album Repitition and keep scrolling to check out their complete tour dates. You can purchase tickets here.

Unwound Tour Dates:

3 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox6 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

March

7 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer