Valley Maker Announces New Album When the Day Leaves, Shares "No One Is Missing"

Columbia, South Carolina-based singer/songwriter Austin Crane will release his third album as Valley Maker next month. The follow-up to 2018’s Rhododendron, and one of Paste’s most-anticipated releases of the year, When the Day Leaves arrives Feb. 19 via Frenchkiss Records, but you can hear new single “No One Is Missing” now.

Crane said of his new song, released alongside its music video on Wednesday:

The video for “No One Is Missing” was filmed on Edisto Island in South Carolina’s lowcountry by dustoftheground. It’s a lush, isolated place. The beach where we filmed is only accessible at low tide and is full of dead trees. I felt like that tidal flow, combined with the generally surreal and outside-of-time quality of the landscape, provided a spatial and visual connection with where “No One Is Missing” is coming from as a song. I wrote the track as a way of grappling with the partiality and temporality of how we connect with one another, I guess as an attempt to collect and reflect on recent experiences of loss, love, leaving, returning, missing, etc. On that theme, while recent months of social distancing have often felt isolating, I’m continually grateful for how music and the natural world can remind us we’re not alone.

“No One Is Missing” is our second preview of Valley Maker’s latest, following “Mockingbird,” which we highlighted among the best songs of the week upon its release in October 2020. Prior to that, the band released one-off “Supernatural” back in 2019.

Watch the “No One Is Missing” video below, plus Valley Maker’s 2018 Paste studio session, and find the details of When the Day Leaves further down.

When the Day Leaves Tracklist:

01. Branch I Bend

02. No One Is Missing

03. Pine Trees

04. Instrument

05. Mockingbird

06. Aberration

07. Voice Inside The Well

08. On A Revelation

09. Freedom

10. Line Erasing

11. When The Day Leaves

When the Day Leaves Album Art: