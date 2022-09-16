Veps Announce Debut Album Oslo Park, Share “Mooney Tunes” Video

Rising Oslo-based rockers Veps have announced their debut album Oslo Park, coming Nov. 18 on Kanine Records, and shared the video for cheery lead single “Mooney Tunes.” The track is “about being far away from someone you love,” the quartet says, “About how great it is to be with them and how fast time passes by with them. Sometimes, in relationships, it feels like you’re on different planets, but you get to meet on the moon!”

Produced by fellow Norwegian Matias Tellez (Girl In Red, Sondre Lerche), “Mooney Tunes” sharpens Veps’ warm indie-rock sound to a fine point, yet maintains the dreamy whimsy of their earlier material. It’s clear that Laura (guitar), June (bass), Maja (drums) and Helena (keys/vocals)—who started playing together at 14, formed Veps (“wasp” in Norwegian) soon after, and caught Kanine’s attention in 2020, at 17—are growing together as artists. Their songwriting brings youthful imagination to universal feelings, depicting two lovers reuniting in space over thrumming guitar and bass, with backing harmonies and piano adding more pep. The quartet perform their track in, of course, an Oslo park (with archival footage spliced in) in the track’s accompanying visual, shot and edited by Iver Eriksen.

Oslo Park follows Veps’ debut EP, 2021’s Open the Door, their first release on Kanine. The band call their EP a “love letter to our teenage years,” while the album finds them beginning to leave those times behind.

Watch the “Mooney Tunes” video below.