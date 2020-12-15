Viagra Boys Share Cover of John Prine's "In Spite of Ourselves" Featuring Amy Taylor

Stockholm post-punk band Viagra Boys have shared a new single, “In Spite of Ourselves,” featuring Amy Taylor (of Amyl and The Sniffers), originally written by the late John Prine. Following “Ain’t Nice” and “Creatures,” this is the third release from the band’s forthcoming sophomore album, Welfare Jazz, out on Jan. 8, 2021, via YEAR0001.

Viagra Boys’ Sebastian Murphy explains:

When i heard in spite the first time i instantly had an urge to do a cover or it and i instantly knew that i wanted Amy to sing Iris Dements part because of her unique voice. i love that she sings with an australian accent which is not too common in country songs ive heard before. ive listened to the sniffers since way back when we started and benke showed me ‘im not a loser’. then ive had the privilege of playing with them and hangin out and partying with Amy and the band all over the world and we’ve hit it off from the start. Amy is a goddess of punk rock and a very important part of music today, and one of the smartest people I’ve talked to and it’s an honor to able to make music with her and i hope we can do more in the future!

Taylor adds:

I was so excited when Viagra Boys asked me to do a duet with them. Sebastian is a classy man but let’s be true, we’re both insanely feral and gross, so the lyrics are perfect, I love tomato sauce and have a foul mouth so it’s like his singing right to me, what an honour. Sebs a country music fan, and so am I, so it was really sweet to do a little nice duet and he actually introduced John Prine to me now i’m a fan. Viagra Boys and Sniffers see each other here and there around when we’re touring, i’ve got all the time in the world for them and their music. Gus our bass player even represents a full VB track suit, hat and all! I remember when we were in London once and Viagra Boys were playing, Gus and Bryce went and ended up sleeping in a park because they had too much fun. I rode a ferris wheel with Benke once when they were in Australia last year. I want to try that hectic stupid canned fish they always talk about. Shrimp Jazz for life!

Back in 2018, Viagra Boys dropped their debut album, Street Worms“. They released their Common Sense EP in March of this year.

Watch the video for “In Spite of Ourselves” below, and keep scrolling for the Welfare Jazz album artwork and tracklist.



01. Ain’t Nice

02. Cold Play

03. Toad

04. The Old Dog

05. Into The Sun

06. Creatures

07. 6 Shooter

08. Best In Show II

09. Secret Canine Agent

10. I Feel Alive

11. Girls & Boys

12. To The Country

13. In Spite Of Ourselves