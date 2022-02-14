Vince Staples Shares Mustard Collaboration "MAGIC"

If there’s one thing Vince Staples knows how to do, it’s keep his promises. Following a thrilling Super Bowl halftime performance dedicated to West coast hip-hop, it’s only appropriate that the California rapper shared the full version of “MAGIC,” his collaboration with famed producer Mustard. The song will be part of his highly-anticipated Ramona Park Broke My Heart (April, Blacksmith Recordings/Motown Records), which he announced in 2021.

“MAGIC” is a chilled-out ode to Staples’ beloved Ramona Park neighborhood of Long Beach, California and the complicated relationship with the adversity he’s faced. Mustard’s distinct G-funk production with subdued bass synths and minimalist percussion allows Staples to take center stage as he questions if the euphoria he’s feeling is magic.

The single, as described by Staples, “defines the project.” Following his 2021 self-titled album, Ramona Park Broke My Heart further explores the rapper’s more relaxed, introspective side. “It’s symbolic of home,” Staples says of the album’s title. “And everyone has a home. Even though it’s very personal to me, everyone can relate to it. That’s why I thought it would work for this chapter.”

Below, listen to “MAGIC” featuring Mustard and revisit “LAW OF AVERAGES” from Staples’ 2021 album.