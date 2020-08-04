Washed Out Release New Single and NSFW Video

Washed Out released a new hazy single “Paralyzed” from his forthcoming album Purple Noon, out Aug. 7 via Sub Pop. Along with this new song, the electro-pop artist also unveiled an explicitly lustful video. The track follows previous singles “Too Late” and “Time to Walk Away.”

The video for “Paralyzed” follows two women in love. It’s as if they’re the only two people in the world, and they use nature as the background for their infatuation. Director Caroline Koning said of the video:

Human contact, and something as simple as a touch, has new meaning in the context of today. These special times make the viewing experience of physical togetherness a different one, and I wanted to tap into that sentiment in a pure way. The couple we follow in the film capture this simplicity beautifully, and what we see on screen all happened very organically. Encapsulating a perhaps general longing for closeness through a very unpretentious narrative gives this spot a natural honesty that I think visualizes the track in a strong manner.

Preorder Purple Noon here, and watch the video for “Paralyzed” below.