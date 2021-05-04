Wavves Announce New Album, Shares "Help Is on the Way"

San Diego’s Wavves have announced the release of their eighth studio album. Hideaway is set for release on July 16 via Fat Possum Records, and its second single “Help Is on the Way” arrives today (May 4).

Ahead of the new record, “Help Is on the Way” is the second single released after March’s “Sinking Feeling,” which marked the band’s return since 2017’s You’re Welcome . The song continues the summery, surfy feeling that has made Wavves’ works like King of the Beach so beloved over the past decade. The forthcoming nine-track LP was produced by Dave Sitek of TV On The Radio. Sitek and Wavves frontman Nathan Williams spent countless hours in the studio bonding over “Johnny Cash deep cuts and honky-tonk obscurities,” per a recent press release, to inform the emotional tone of Hideaway, even as the musical quality remains firmly rooted in West Coast indie rock.

Speaking more on the attitude of the new album, Williams elaborated in a statement:

It’s real peaks and valleys with me. I can be super optimistic and I can feel really good, and then I can hit a skid and it’s like an earthquake hits my life, and everything just falls apart. Some of it is my own doing, of course.

Listen to “Help Is on the Way” and revisit a track from Wavves’ 2009 Daytrotter session below. Keep scrolling to check out the Hideaway album artwork and tracklist.

Hideaway Album Artwork:

Hideaway Tracklist:

1. Thru Hell

2. Hideaway

3. Help Is On The Way

4. Sinking Feeling

5. Honeycomb

6. The Blame

7. Marine Life

8. Planting a Garden

9. Caviar