Waxahatchee and Kevin Morby Collaborate on Covers to Support Reproductive Rights

Waxahatchee and Kevin Morby have collaborated on Bandcamp-exclusive covers of Broadcast and Guided by Voices to benefit the reproductive rights organization Vote No Kansas. The PAC’s mission is to prevent House Bill 2746 from passing. Dubbed “Value Them Both,” the amendment would allow the legislature to completely ban abortions. The Kansas residents are passionate about raising money for the organization and ensuring that local voters understand the stakes of the upcoming election.

All proceeds from “Tears in the Typing Pool” and “Goldheart Mountaintop Queen Directory” will directly support Vote No Kansas.

“With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the state of Kansas, where we live, has become a really important haven for bordering states in the fight for access to reproductive healthcare,” the couple says in a statement. “There’s an amendment to the state constitution in the upcoming election that would put abortion rights at risk. We’re asking Kansas folks to vote no on this amendment in the August 2nd election and we’re supporting Vote No Kansas, an amazing local organization raising awareness about this issue. We record covers on a 4-track at home from time to time, so we’re releasing 2 of those today on Bandcamp. It’s a sliding scale starting at $5 and all funds raised will go directly to Vote No Kansas.”

Melinda Lavon, Chair of Vote No Kansas says, “It’s vital that we have music to process and express what is going on around us and our reaction to it. This historic vote in Kansas over our rights to bodily autonomy and reproductive care is our only voice in the matter! If we fail in August our constitution will be changed and our rights quickly lost.”

“We’re so grateful to everyone working to help raise funds and awareness around this amendment. There’s a lot of misinformation being intentionally spread that will lead many folks to vote away their own rights. We’ll continue spreading the truth about what this vote means for Kansas and working to get folks out to vote NO,” adds Jasmine Bates, Treasurer of Vote No Kansas.

The duo is also reviving their early-quarantine Instagram Live series, “Weekly Rodeo,” which will kick off tonight with a special guest at 8 p.m. ET.

Listen to the covers on Bandcamp and learn more about the organization here.