Katie Crutchfield Announces Ticketed Livestream Series Covering Entire Waxahatchee Discography

For the last few months since quarantine began, Waxhatchee’s Katie Crutchfield has been live streaming in isolation with Kevin Morby, playing through bits of each other’s discography, taking up some colorful cover suggestions from fans and focusing particularly on playing tracks off Waxhatchee’s fantastic 2020 release, Saint Cloud, whose accompanying tour was cut short by Covid.

Crutchfield has now announced that she’s starting a ticketed live stream concert series designed to go through each of Waxahatchee’s five albums. Tickets for individual shows cost $15 and the entire series costs $50. The move follows the footsteps of artists like Angel Olsen and Japanese Breakfast, who have taken up ticketed livestreams to recoup lost touring income for them and their crew. In a statement, Crutchfield shared:

I’m announcing a run of five livestreams where I play all five of my albums in their entirety. This idea was born as a way to help support my band and crew through this time where we’ve had to cancel and move shows, thus causing a huge financial burden. I’m also donating a portion of the ticket sales to indie promoters around the country who have been so warm and hospitable to me over the years but are now facing a huge strain on their business. I’ve wanted to go back into my catalog and play some of the deep cuts for a while, and this seems like a perfect way for me to do it. Join us every Monday in June. xoxo katie

The series begins June 1 with American Weekend, and you can see the full schedule outlined below. Find tickets here.

Waxahatchee Livestream Dates:

06/01 – American Weekend

06/08 – Cerulean Salt

06/15 – Ivy Tripp

06/22 – Out In The Storm

06/29 – Saint Cloud