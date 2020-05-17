Exclusive: Athens Rockers We Versus The Shark Share Video for New Single "We All Get a Raise"

Athens, Ga. rock quartet We Versus The Shark recently announced the release of Goodbye Guitar, their first new album since 2008, and it’s out on June 19 via Ernest Jenning Record Co. They’ve shared two singles from it so far: “Righteous Vibes” and “We All Get a Raise.” Today (May 18), the video for “We All Get a Raise” is premiering exclusively at Paste. The band also shares members of various other beloved groups: Double Ferrari, Bit Brigade, Man or Astro-Man?, Sunwatchers and Modern Nature.

“We All Get a Raise” is simultaneously cool and measured and out of control. Samantha Paulsen and Luke Fields’ vocals are satisfyingly paradoxical—Paulsen lends unfazed attitude with her self-assured, smooth vocals while Fields adds lo-fi shouts for furious urgency. Featuring meticulously-placed guitar notes, buzzing synths and a theme of roaring togetherness, “We All Get a Raise” is proof that this band has plenty more to give.

We Versus The Shark disbanded in 2009 after two albums—2005’s Ruin Everything! and 2008’s Dirty Versions—and per a press release, the band’s reformation happened as a result of guitarist and vocalist Luke Fields revisiting archival demos back in 2015. The band returned to Athens several times in the years since then to work on Goodbye Guitar, which was recorded by their longtime collaborator Mike Albanese (Maserati, Cinemechanica).

Watch the video for “We All Get a Raise” exclusively via Paste below, and preorder Goodbye Guitar here.

01. No Negative Space Rules Forever

02. We All Get A Raise

03. Righteous Vibes

04. I Am Never Going Home For Christmas Again

05. In Reverse

06. Let The Wrong One In

07. Who’s Got The Chrome?

08. We Said No Deadlines

09. The Invincible Hand

10. Crème Brûlée