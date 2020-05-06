Weezer Share Video For New Song "Hero": Watch

Weezer are back with their first new music of 2020. Today they released their song “Hero,” in honor of “the stay at home dreamers, the zoom graduators, the sourdough bakers, and the essential workers,” as the band wrote in a tweet. Watch the video for the new song below.

“Hero” is the first single from Weezer’s 14th studio album Van Weezer, which was originally due out this month, but has since been pushed. A new release date will be announced soon, a press release promises. Suzy Shinn produced the album, which follows last year’s Weezer (The Black Album).

The band is celebrating the new song’s release by teaming up with Postmates to donate meals to a team of hospital workers in Los Angeles tonight. Rivers Cuomo also shared a hand-written thank-you letter to all essential workers on the front lines of the pandemic on Twitter:

Again, you can watch the video for “Hero” below. Pre-order Van Weezer right here.