Westerman Shares Unknown Mortal Orchestra Remix of "Drawbridge"

London-based artist Westerman released a remixed version of “Drawbridge” on Tuesday. “Drawbridge” is the opening track of the indie artist’s 2020 debut album Your Hero is Not Dead.

The track is transformed into hypnotic psychedelia by New Zealand rock band Unknown Mortal Orchestra. UMO’s heavily reverberating electric guitar and drum line are a perfect fit with Westerman’s layered harmonies, and a sharp contrast to the original’s easy synths, piano and acoustic guitar.

Listen to Your Hero Is Not Dead here, and check out the remix of “Drawbridge” below. Keep scrolling to revisit Westerman at the Paste studio in 2018.