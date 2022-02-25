Wet Leg Share Video for New Single, "Angelica"

One of the most buzzed-about acts in indie rock right now, English duo Wet Leg, are back with another preview of their much-anticipated, self-titled debut album, due out April 8 on Domino. “Angelica” arrived on Monday alongside a self-directed music video, shot on Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers’ native Isle of Wight.
Wet Leg titled their latest after Teasdale’s oldest friend, and recorded “Angelica” in Chambers’ living room with bandmate Joshua Mobaraki. The song is a sunny psych-rock track with punchy percussion and vocal hooks to spare, and its lyrics about a fun and free-spirited friend have strange shadows playing around their edges: “She brought lasagna to the party” later becomes “She brought a ray gun to the party / Angelica obliterated everybody,” and the narrator struggles with the urge to withdraw from everyone around her, even in the best of times.
“It’s laced with disenchantment,” Teasdale says of “Angelica” in a statement. “Even though the chorus is ‘good times, all the time.’ That’s just impossible, isn’t it?”
This is the fifth single from Wet Leg, following four 2021 tracks: November’s “Too Late Now” and “Oh No,” September’s “Wet Dream” and June’s “Chaise Longue.”
We named the duo among the best new artists of 2021, and their forthcoming album among our most-anticipated of 2022.
See the “Angelica” video and Wet Leg’s tour dates below.
Wet Leg Tour Dates:
March
02 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater
03 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
04 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall – sold out
05 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar – sold out
07 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel – sold out
11 – Washington, DC @ DC9 – sold out
12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts – sold out
14 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
16 – Austin, TX @ Domino showcase @ Half-Step, SXSW
17 – Austin, TX @ The British Music Embassy / BBC @ Cedar Street Courtyard, SXSW
20 – Houston, TX @ Secret Group – sold out
22 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
24 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box
25 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box – sold out
26 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
27 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
29 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club – sold out
30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre – sold out
April
07 – Kingston, U.K. @ Banquet @ PRYZM (matinee & evening)
08 – London, U.K. @ Rough Trade East (matinee & evening) – sold out
09 – Brighton, U.K. @ Resident – sold out
10 – Bristol, U.K. @ Rough Trade – sold out
11 – Nottingham, U.K. @ Rough Trade – sold out
12 – Birmingham, U.K. @ HMV – sold out
16 – Newcastle, U.K. @ Newcastle University – sold out
17 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ The Mash House – sold out
19 – Leeds, U.K. @ Brudenell Social Club – sold out
20 – Manchester, U.K. @ Gorilla – sold out
21 – Bristol, U.K. @ Trinity Centre – sold out
23 – Birmingham, U.K. @ o2 Institute – sold out
24 – Norwich, U.K. @ Norwich Arts Centre – sold out
26 – London, U.K. @ Electric Ballroom – sold out
27 – Portsmouth, U.K. @ The Wedgewood Rooms – sold out
May
14 – Paris, France @ Point Ephemere – sold out
15 – Brussels, Belgium @ Le Nuits Botanique @ Botanique Rotonde
16 – Cologne, Germany @ Jaki
19 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Doornroosje
20 – Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Rotown – sold out
21 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ London Calling @ Paradiso
23 – Munich, Germany @ Milla
24 – Munich, Germany @ Milla – sold out
25 – Berlin, Germany @ Berghain/Kantine – sold out
28 – Warrington, U.K. @ Neighbourhood Weekender @ Victoria Park
June
16 – Newport, U.K. @ Isle of Wight Festival
July
09 – Glasgow, Scotland @ TRNSMT @ Glasgow Green
August
25 – Vancouver, Canada @ Rickshaw Theatre – sold out