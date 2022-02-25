Wet Leg Share Video for New Single, "Angelica"

One of the most buzzed-about acts in indie rock right now, English duo Wet Leg, are back with another preview of their much-anticipated, self-titled debut album, due out April 8 on Domino. “Angelica” arrived on Monday alongside a self-directed music video, shot on Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers’ native Isle of Wight.

Wet Leg titled their latest after Teasdale’s oldest friend, and recorded “Angelica” in Chambers’ living room with bandmate Joshua Mobaraki. The song is a sunny psych-rock track with punchy percussion and vocal hooks to spare, and its lyrics about a fun and free-spirited friend have strange shadows playing around their edges: “She brought lasagna to the party” later becomes “She brought a ray gun to the party / Angelica obliterated everybody,” and the narrator struggles with the urge to withdraw from everyone around her, even in the best of times.

“It’s laced with disenchantment,” Teasdale says of “Angelica” in a statement. “Even though the chorus is ‘good times, all the time.’ That’s just impossible, isn’t it?”

This is the fifth single from Wet Leg, following four 2021 tracks: November’s “Too Late Now” and “Oh No,” September’s “Wet Dream” and June’s “Chaise Longue.”

We named the duo among the best new artists of 2021, and their forthcoming album among our most-anticipated of 2022.

See the “Angelica” video and Wet Leg’s tour dates below.

Wet Leg Tour Dates:

March

02 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

03 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

04 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall – sold out

05 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar – sold out

07 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel – sold out

11 – Washington, DC @ DC9 – sold out

12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts – sold out

14 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

16 – Austin, TX @ Domino showcase @ Half-Step, SXSW

17 – Austin, TX @ The British Music Embassy / BBC @ Cedar Street Courtyard, SXSW

20 – Houston, TX @ Secret Group – sold out

22 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

24 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

25 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box – sold out

26 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

27 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

29 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club – sold out

30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre – sold out

April

07 – Kingston, U.K. @ Banquet @ PRYZM (matinee & evening)

08 – London, U.K. @ Rough Trade East (matinee & evening) – sold out

09 – Brighton, U.K. @ Resident – sold out

10 – Bristol, U.K. @ Rough Trade – sold out

11 – Nottingham, U.K. @ Rough Trade – sold out

12 – Birmingham, U.K. @ HMV – sold out

16 – Newcastle, U.K. @ Newcastle University – sold out

17 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ The Mash House – sold out

19 – Leeds, U.K. @ Brudenell Social Club – sold out

20 – Manchester, U.K. @ Gorilla – sold out

21 – Bristol, U.K. @ Trinity Centre – sold out

23 – Birmingham, U.K. @ o2 Institute – sold out

24 – Norwich, U.K. @ Norwich Arts Centre – sold out

26 – London, U.K. @ Electric Ballroom – sold out

27 – Portsmouth, U.K. @ The Wedgewood Rooms – sold out

May

14 – Paris, France @ Point Ephemere – sold out

15 – Brussels, Belgium @ Le Nuits Botanique @ Botanique Rotonde

16 – Cologne, Germany @ Jaki

19 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Doornroosje

20 – Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Rotown – sold out

21 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ London Calling @ Paradiso

23 – Munich, Germany @ Milla

24 – Munich, Germany @ Milla – sold out

25 – Berlin, Germany @ Berghain/Kantine – sold out

28 – Warrington, U.K. @ Neighbourhood Weekender @ Victoria Park

June

16 – Newport, U.K. @ Isle of Wight Festival

July

09 – Glasgow, Scotland @ TRNSMT @ Glasgow Green

August

25 – Vancouver, Canada @ Rickshaw Theatre – sold out