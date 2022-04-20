Wet Leg Announce New North American Tour Dates

Perhaps the buzziest band around right now, Wet Leg drew the longest line we saw at last month’s SXSW, and they’ll now be attracting audiences on a newly announced summer tour of North America. The Isle of Wight duo released their self-titled debut album in early April, topping the charts in their native U.K., and they’ll be booked and busy throughout 2022.
Wet Leg’s jam-packed slate sees them spending the next few months touring the U.K., the E.U. and even Australia before their North American run kicks off in late July. They’ll start with sets at Chicago’s Lollapalooza, Detroit’s Mo Pop, Montreal’s Osheaga and San Francisco’s Outside Lands, among other festivals, before moving on to stops in New Orleans, Atlanta, St. Louis, Denver, Las Vegas, Mexico City, Seattle and San Francisco. After an Oct. 12 show at San Diego’s Cal Coast Amp, they’ll head back across the pond for more E.U. and U.K. shows, as well as a recently announced Australian run supporting Harry Styles (!) in early 2023.
Tickets for Wet Leg’s new North American dates go on pre-sale Thursday, April 21, at 10 a.m. local time. General on-sale starts Friday, April 22, at 10 a.m. local.
Check out Wet Leg’s U.S. tour diary and new North American dates below. You can find ticket info and their complete tour itinerary here.
Wet Leg Tour Dates:
July
29 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
30 – Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop
31 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga
August
02 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix
04 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
05 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon
07 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
26 – Seattle, WA @ Thing Festival
28 – Los Angeles @ This Ain’t No Picnic
30 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
September
01 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitinas
03 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live
04 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
06 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners
07 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
09 – Kansas City, MO @ Truman
10 – Denver, CO @ Westword Festival
11 – Abiquiu, NM @ Ghost Ranch Festival
13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot
15 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful
October
04 – Mexico City, MX @ Lunario
06 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena #
09 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amp #
12 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Amp #
(# with Florence and the Machine)