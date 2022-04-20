Wet Leg Announce New North American Tour Dates

Perhaps the buzziest band around right now, Wet Leg drew the longest line we saw at last month’s SXSW, and they’ll now be attracting audiences on a newly announced summer tour of North America. The Isle of Wight duo released their self-titled debut album in early April, topping the charts in their native U.K., and they’ll be booked and busy throughout 2022.

Wet Leg’s jam-packed slate sees them spending the next few months touring the U.K., the E.U. and even Australia before their North American run kicks off in late July. They’ll start with sets at Chicago’s Lollapalooza, Detroit’s Mo Pop, Montreal’s Osheaga and San Francisco’s Outside Lands, among other festivals, before moving on to stops in New Orleans, Atlanta, St. Louis, Denver, Las Vegas, Mexico City, Seattle and San Francisco. After an Oct. 12 show at San Diego’s Cal Coast Amp, they’ll head back across the pond for more E.U. and U.K. shows, as well as a recently announced Australian run supporting Harry Styles (!) in early 2023.

Tickets for Wet Leg’s new North American dates go on pre-sale Thursday, April 21, at 10 a.m. local time. General on-sale starts Friday, April 22, at 10 a.m. local.

Check out Wet Leg’s U.S. tour diary and new North American dates below. You can find ticket info and their complete tour itinerary here.

Wet Leg Tour Dates:

July

29 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

30 – Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop

31 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga

August

02 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix

04 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

05 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon

07 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

26 – Seattle, WA @ Thing Festival

28 – Los Angeles @ This Ain’t No Picnic

30 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

September

01 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitinas

03 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live

04 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

06 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners

07 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

09 – Kansas City, MO @ Truman

10 – Denver, CO @ Westword Festival

11 – Abiquiu, NM @ Ghost Ranch Festival

13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot

15 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful

October

04 – Mexico City, MX @ Lunario

06 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena #

09 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amp #

12 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Amp #

(# with Florence and the Machine)